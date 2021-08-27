SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - It’s no secret that our Games of the Week picks are centered around some of the biggest rivalries the state of Georgia has to offer, and tonight is no different. The Rose City rivalry is one of those games you circle on the calendar every single year. Someone is going to win some bragging rights tonight as the Thomasville Bulldogs take on the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets in this week’s Game of the Week.
Paige Dauer, Kyle Logan and Keshawn Ward will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- Thomas County Central @ Thomasville
GHS:
- FINAL SCORE: Monroe 36, Shaw 0 (Thursday game)
- Westlake @ Colquitt County
- Griffin @ Lowndes
- Dutchtown @ Tift County
- Jackson, Atlanta @ Lee County
- Madison County @ Valdosta
- Bainbridge @ Coffee
- Kendrick @ Dougherty
- Crisp County @ Houston County
- Hardaway @ Sumter County
- Early County @ Pelham
- Fitzgerald @ Irwin County
- Mitchell County @ Worth County
- Towns County @ Baconton
- Miller County @ Deerfield
- Jordan @ Randolph-Clay
- Blountstown @ Seminole County
- Marion County @ Terrell County
- Clinch County @ Appling County
- Dooly County @ Macon County (Saturday game)
- American Collegiate Academy @ Westover (Saturday game)
GISA:
- Brookwood @ Lafayette
- Pataula @ Terrell Academy
- Community Christian @ Tiftarea Academy
- Fredrica @ Valwood
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.