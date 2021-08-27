SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - It’s no secret that our Games of the Week picks are centered around some of the biggest rivalries the state of Georgia has to offer, and tonight is no different. The Rose City rivalry is one of those games you circle on the calendar every single year. Someone is going to win some bragging rights tonight as the Thomasville Bulldogs take on the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets in this week’s Game of the Week.

Paige Dauer, Kyle Logan and Keshawn Ward will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Thomas County Central @ Thomasville

GHS:

FINAL SCORE : Monroe 36, Shaw 0 ( Thursday game )

Westlake @ Colquitt County

Griffin @ Lowndes

Dutchtown @ Tift County

Jackson, Atlanta @ Lee County

Madison County @ Valdosta

Bainbridge @ Coffee

Kendrick @ Dougherty

Crisp County @ Houston County

Hardaway @ Sumter County

Early County @ Pelham

Fitzgerald @ Irwin County

Mitchell County @ Worth County

Towns County @ Baconton

Miller County @ Deerfield

Jordan @ Randolph-Clay

Blountstown @ Seminole County

Marion County @ Terrell County

Clinch County @ Appling County

Dooly County @ Macon County ( Saturday game )

American Collegiate Academy @ Westover (Saturday game)

GISA:

Brookwood @ Lafayette

Pataula @ Terrell Academy

Community Christian @ Tiftarea Academy

Fredrica @ Valwood

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.