  • FINAL SCORE: Buford 27, Lee County 0
GHSA
  • FINAL SCORE: Collins Hill 49, Lowndes 7
  • FINAL SCORE: Carver, Columbus 16, Dougherty 14
  • FINAL SCORE: N. Oconee 29, Bainbridge 24
  • FINAL SCORE: Cedar Grove 28, Crisp County 6
  • FINAL SCORE: Thomasville 49, Rabun Co. 24
  • FINAL SCORE: Fitzgerald 21, Putnam Co. 7
  • FINAL SCORE: Irwin Co. 28, Macon Co. 15
  • FINAL SCORE: Metter 60, Turner Co. 21
  • FINAL SCORE: Brooks County 51, Warren County 30
  • FINAL SCORE: Wilcox Co. 20, Manchester 14
GISA
  • FINAL SCORE: Terrell Academy 41, Edmund Burke 20
  • FINAL SCORE: John Milledge Academy 49, Tiftarea Academy 13

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.