Game of the Week
- FINAL SCORE: Buford 27, Lee County 0
GHSA
- FINAL SCORE: Collins Hill 49, Lowndes 7
- FINAL SCORE: Carver, Columbus 16, Dougherty 14
- FINAL SCORE: N. Oconee 29, Bainbridge 24
- FINAL SCORE: Cedar Grove 28, Crisp County 6
- FINAL SCORE: Thomasville 49, Rabun Co. 24
- FINAL SCORE: Fitzgerald 21, Putnam Co. 7
- FINAL SCORE: Irwin Co. 28, Macon Co. 15
- FINAL SCORE: Metter 60, Turner Co. 21
- FINAL SCORE: Brooks County 51, Warren County 30
- FINAL SCORE: Wilcox Co. 20, Manchester 14
GISA
- FINAL SCORE: Terrell Academy 41, Edmund Burke 20
- FINAL SCORE: John Milledge Academy 49, Tiftarea Academy 13
