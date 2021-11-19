SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - They say that if you want to be the best, then, of course, you need to beat the best. And that is what the Cougars from Crisp County will be looking to do tonight. Crisp is playing host to Oconee County, the current second-ranked team in AAA and the state runners-up from a year ago. The Cougars are still in search of their first-ever state title, knowing a win tonight would go a long way in showing they can do just that. And that is why Cordele is the site of our Week 14 Game of the Week.
Paige Dauer, Kyle Logan and Keshawn Ward will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- Oconee County @ Crisp County
GHSA:
- Norcross @ Lowndes
- Cambridge @ Lee County
- Dougherty @ Riverdale
- Cairo @ Cedartown
- Northwest Whitfield @ Bainbridge
- Fitzgerald @ Fannin County
- Heard County @ Thomasville
- Lincoln County @ Irwin County
- Turner County @ Bowdon
- Schley County @ Metter
- Trion @ Wilcox County
- Brooks County @ Wash-Wilkes
- Warren County @ Pelham
GISA:
- Piedmont Academy @ Georgia Christian
- SGA @ Gatewood
- Augusta Prep Day @ Terrell Academy
- Tiftarea Academy @ Frederica Academy
- Valwood @ Pinewood Christian
- Brookwood @ Westfield School
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.