SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - With November right around the corner, the goal is to finish out the regular season hot. Something both of the teams in our Game of the Week will be looking to do, and for different reasons. Lee County will be in Titletown tonight, taking on Valdosta. The Wildcats announced this week that Shelton Felton is officially the permanent head coach at Valdosta and are facing a postseason ban this season, so they will be looking to end their season on a big high tonight. A win means a 500 record and a win in four of their last five games. Meanwhile, Lee County clinched their fifth straight region title last week and the Trojans have their eyes set on Atlanta once again. It’s two storied programs that are ready to go to battle tonight and that is why it is our week 11 Game of the Week.
Paige Dauer, Kyle Logan and Keshawn Ward will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- Lee County @ Valdosta
GHSA:
- Tift County @ Colquitt County
- Lowndes @ Camden County
- Warner Robins @ Coffee
- Thomas Co. Central @ Bainbridge
- FINAL SCORE: Cairo 24, Dougherty 21 (Thursday game)
- Westover @ Monroe
- Central, Macon @ Crisp County
- Pike County @ Sumter County
- Berrien @ Thomasville
- Fitzgerald @ Cook
- Early County @ Worth County
- Miller @ Central, Talbotton
- FINAL SCORE: Terrell County 9, Mitchell County 0 (Thursday game)
- Randolph-Clay @ Pataula Charter
- Seminole County @ Pelham
- Turner County @ Brooks County
- Clinch County @ Irwin County
- Charlton County @ Lanier County
- Schley County @ Manchester
- Stratford Academy @ Deerfield-Windsor
GISA:
- Terrell Academy @ Robert Toombs Christian
- Southland Academy @ Tiftarea Academy
- Valwood @ Brookwood
- SGA @ Memorial Day
- Crisp Academy @ Westwood
INDEPENDENT:
- Calhoun County @ Stewart County
- Baker County @ Twiggs
GAPPS:
- Sherwood Christian @ Covenant Academy
