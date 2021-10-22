SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - We’re nearing the end of the regular season for high school football and region play is in full swing with each team battling it out in hopes of claiming the region. This week’s Game of the Week is just that, two of the top teams in their region, looking for the edge tonight. And it’s a game that has decided a region champion each year, dating back to 2014. Lowndes is playing host to Colquitt Count tonight and they’re the only two teams still unbeaten in region play in region 1 of 7A. Both are hoping to be the last one standing tonight.
Paige Dauer, Kyle Logan and Keshawn Ward will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- Colquitt County @ Lowndes
GHSA:
- Camden County @ Tift County
- Northside, Warner Robins @ Lee County
- Houston County @ Valdosta
- Coffee @ Veterans
- Westover @ Bainbridge
- Thomas Co Central @ Cairo
- Monroe @ Dougherty
- Sumter County @ Crisp County
- Worth County @ Berrien
- Cook @ Early County
- Fitzgerald @ Thomasville
- FINAL SCORE: Montgomery County 39, Baconton 0 (Thursday game)
- Miller County @ Seminole County
- Pelham @ Terrell County
- Randolph-Clay @ Mitchell County
- Brooks County @ Clinch County
- Irwin County @ Charlton County
- Lanier County @ Atkinson County
- Wilcox County @ Hawkinsville
- Chattahoochee County @ Schley County
- Deerfield @ First Presbyterian
GISA:
- Southland @ Valwood
- Memorial Day @ Terrell Academy
- Brookwood @ Tiftarea
- Georgia Christian @ Fullington Academy
- Windsor Academy @ Crisp Academy
- Westwood @ Baker County
- Calhoun County @ Sherwood Christian
