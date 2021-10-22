SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - We’re nearing the end of the regular season for high school football and region play is in full swing with each team battling it out in hopes of claiming the region. This week’s Game of the Week is just that, two of the top teams in their region, looking for the edge tonight. And it’s a game that has decided a region champion each year, dating back to 2014. Lowndes is playing host to Colquitt Count tonight and they’re the only two teams still unbeaten in region play in region 1 of 7A. Both are hoping to be the last one standing tonight.

Paige Dauer, Kyle Logan and Keshawn Ward will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Colquitt County @ Lowndes

GHSA:

Camden County @ Tift County

Northside, Warner Robins @ Lee County

Houston County @ Valdosta

Coffee @ Veterans

Westover @ Bainbridge

Thomas Co Central @ Cairo

Monroe @ Dougherty

Sumter County @ Crisp County

Worth County @ Berrien

Cook @ Early County

Fitzgerald @ Thomasville

FINAL SCORE : Montgomery County 39, Baconton 0 ( Thursday game )

Miller County @ Seminole County

Pelham @ Terrell County

Randolph-Clay @ Mitchell County

Brooks County @ Clinch County

Irwin County @ Charlton County

Lanier County @ Atkinson County

Wilcox County @ Hawkinsville

Chattahoochee County @ Schley County

Deerfield @ First Presbyterian

GISA:

Southland @ Valwood

Memorial Day @ Terrell Academy

Brookwood @ Tiftarea

Georgia Christian @ Fullington Academy

Windsor Academy @ Crisp Academy

Westwood @ Baker County

Calhoun County @ Sherwood Christian

