SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - This week, the Pelham Hornets and Mitchell County Eagles will face off in this season’s first Game of the Week. For the Eagles, it’s a homecoming as Coach Dondrial Pinkins returns to his alma mater after spending six seasons with the Hornets as the head coach. While Lamar Landing will make his regular-season debut as the Hornets’ head coach. Pelham looks to get their third win in a row in the series tonight as both teams battle to start the year 1-0.

Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Pelham @ Mitchell County

GHSA:

Colquitt County @ Marietta

Westover @ Tift County

Drew @ Coffee

Monroe @ Appling County

Thomas County Central @ FSU High School

Long County @ Berrien

Ware County @ Cook

Seminole County @ Early County

Brooks County @ Thomasville

Turner County @ Worth County

Southwest Georgia Academy @ Baconton

Miller County @ Chattahoochee County

Pataula Charter @ Flint River Academy

Kendrick @ Terrell County

Bacon County @ Atkinson County

Lanier County @ Treultlen

Dooly County @ Marion County

Wilcox County @ Bleckley County

Schley County @ Deerfield-Windsor

Lowndes @ Walton ( Saturday Game )

Carver, Columbus @ Lee County ( Saturday Game )

Valdosta @ Warner Robins ( Saturday Game )

Macon County @ Clinch Count (Saturday Game)

GISA:

Brookwood @ Wewahitchka

Georgia Christian @ Valwood

Southland Academy @ Terrell Academy

