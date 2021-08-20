Ask the Expert
SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - This week, the Pelham Hornets and Mitchell County Eagles will face off in this season’s first Game of the Week. For the Eagles, it’s a homecoming as Coach Dondrial Pinkins returns to his alma mater after spending six seasons with the Hornets as the head coach. While Lamar Landing will make his regular-season debut as the Hornets’ head coach. Pelham looks to get their third win in a row in the series tonight as both teams battle to start the year 1-0.

Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Pelham @ Mitchell County

GHSA:

  • Colquitt County @ Marietta
  • Westover @ Tift County
  • Drew @ Coffee
  • Monroe @ Appling County
  • Thomas County Central @ FSU High School
  • Long County @ Berrien
  • Ware County @ Cook
  • Seminole County @ Early County
  • Brooks County @ Thomasville
  • Turner County @ Worth County
  • Southwest Georgia Academy @ Baconton
  • Miller County @ Chattahoochee County
  • Pataula Charter @ Flint River Academy
  • Kendrick @ Terrell County
  • Bacon County @ Atkinson County
  • Lanier County @ Treultlen
  • Dooly County @ Marion County
  • Wilcox County @ Bleckley County
  • Schley County @ Deerfield-Windsor
  • Lowndes @ Walton (Saturday Game)
  • Carver, Columbus @ Lee County (Saturday Game)
  • Valdosta @ Warner Robins (Saturday Game)
  • Macon County @ Clinch Count (Saturday Game)

GISA:

  • Brookwood @ Wewahitchka
  • Georgia Christian @ Valwood
  • Southland Academy @ Terrell Academy

