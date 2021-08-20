SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - This week, the Pelham Hornets and Mitchell County Eagles will face off in this season’s first Game of the Week. For the Eagles, it’s a homecoming as Coach Dondrial Pinkins returns to his alma mater after spending six seasons with the Hornets as the head coach. While Lamar Landing will make his regular-season debut as the Hornets’ head coach. Pelham looks to get their third win in a row in the series tonight as both teams battle to start the year 1-0.
Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- Pelham @ Mitchell County
GHSA:
- Colquitt County @ Marietta
- Westover @ Tift County
- Drew @ Coffee
- Monroe @ Appling County
- Thomas County Central @ FSU High School
- Long County @ Berrien
- Ware County @ Cook
- Seminole County @ Early County
- Brooks County @ Thomasville
- Turner County @ Worth County
- Southwest Georgia Academy @ Baconton
- Miller County @ Chattahoochee County
- Pataula Charter @ Flint River Academy
- Kendrick @ Terrell County
- Bacon County @ Atkinson County
- Lanier County @ Treultlen
- Dooly County @ Marion County
- Wilcox County @ Bleckley County
- Schley County @ Deerfield-Windsor
- Lowndes @ Walton (Saturday Game)
- Carver, Columbus @ Lee County (Saturday Game)
- Valdosta @ Warner Robins (Saturday Game)
- Macon County @ Clinch Count (Saturday Game)
GISA:
- Brookwood @ Wewahitchka
- Georgia Christian @ Valwood
- Southland Academy @ Terrell Academy
