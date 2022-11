WALB’s Days of Giving is coming back.

This year, the food drive will be on Nov. 29-30. It will be from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. each day on WALB’s front lawn, 1709 Stuart Avenue.

Cans and nonperishable food items are accepted. Cash donations are also accepted.

Feeding The Valley Food Bank is partnering with WALB once again.

All donations stay local.