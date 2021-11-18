ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is teaming up with Feeding the Valley once again for our annual Days of Giving Food Drive.
The food drive will be on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. The food drive will be on the station’s front lawn, 1709 Stuart Avenue.
Below is a list of items that are acceptable for donation:
- Peanut butter
- Jelly/jam
- Tuna fish
- Canned fruit
- Canned meats
- Dry/powdered milk
- Evaporated milk
- Pasta
- Canned soup
- Rice
- Crackers
- Cereal
- Oatmeal
- Dry or canned beans
- Macaroni and cheese
Feeding the Valley asks that you avoid bringing glass containers.
Wanting to make a monetary donation to Feeding the Valley?
