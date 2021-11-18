Ask the Expert
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is teaming up with Feeding the Valley once again for our annual Days of Giving Food Drive.

The food drive will be on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. The food drive will be on the station’s front lawn, 1709 Stuart Avenue.

Below is a list of items that are acceptable for donation:

  • Peanut butter
  • Jelly/jam
  • Tuna fish
  • Canned fruit
  • Canned meats
  • Dry/powdered milk
  • Evaporated milk
  • Pasta
  • Canned soup
  • Rice
  • Crackers
  • Cereal
  • Oatmeal
  • Dry or canned beans
  • Macaroni and cheese

Feeding the Valley asks that you avoid bringing glass containers.

Wanting to make a monetary donation to Feeding the Valley?

