ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is teaming up with Feeding the Valley once again for our annual Days of Giving Food Drive.

The food drive will be on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. The food drive will be on the station’s front lawn, 1709 Stuart Avenue.

Below is a list of items that are acceptable for donation:

Peanut butter

Jelly/jam

Tuna fish

Canned fruit

Canned meats

Dry/powdered milk

Evaporated milk

Pasta

Canned soup

Rice

Crackers

Cereal

Oatmeal

Dry or canned beans

Macaroni and cheese

Feeding the Valley asks that you avoid bringing glass containers.

Wanting to make a monetary donation to Feeding the Valley?

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.