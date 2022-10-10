MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie returns on Oct. 18.

Here’s everything you need to know:

The Sunbelt Ag Expo is from Oct. 18-20. It will be at Spence Field.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Need to plan out your visit? You can plan out your visit online.

There are a number of events across the three-day event.

Starting Monday, Oct. 17, WALB News 10 will be doing a live Ag Expo show at 12:30 p.m. On Oct. 18-19, there will be live Ag Expo shows at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 20, there will be a live Ag Expo show at 12:30 p.m.