WALB is partnering with the United Way of Southwest Georgia. (WALB)

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is partnering with the United Way of Southwest Georgia for a back-to-school drive and donations drive called “Stuff the Bus.”

This will help give school supplies for students in need. All supplies will stay in your community and your school system.

The day for donations is July 20.

Here’s the school supplies that are needed:

1 and 2-inch binders

binder dividers

composition notebooks

crayons

glue sticks

index cards

highlighters

rulers

headphones, earbuds

No. 2 pencils

notebook paper

Donations can be dropped off at WALB, 1709 Stuart Ave, from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Donations can also be dropped off from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at:

Worth County - Piggly Wiggly parking lot, 631 E Franklin St, Sylvester

Lee County - Modern Gas, 1335 US-82, Leesburg

Terrell County - Roses parking lot, 839 Forrester Dr SE, Dawson

Sumter County - Sumter County Middle School, 200 Industrial Blvd, Americus

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.