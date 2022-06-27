ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The stage has been set for the 2022 November elections in Georgia.

Georgia is once again projected to be one of the states to watch when it comes to elections.

Here is everything you need to know:





Need to see a ballot before you vote?

Before you cast your vote, you can see what your ballot will look like beforehand.

You can see a sample ballot based on how you are registered to vote.

How to find your sample ballot Need to find a sample ballot ahead of the runoff election? Follow these steps:



First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov



go to mvp.sos.ga.gov Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth

First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot" Need to find a sample ballot ahead of the runoff election? Follow these steps:



Who is on the ballot?





Georgia Governor’s Race

There are several races Georgia voters will be deciding on in November.

One of the biggest races is the race for Georgia’s governor’s mansion. Voters will get an overwhelming sense of deja vu when they step into the voting booth. On the ballot is a rematch between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams. In a close race, Abrams lost to Kemp. Kemp is seeking reelection and Abrams is seeking to unseat him.

Here is Kemp's platform for reelection:

Open for business: Kemp wants to make Georgia the No. 1 state to do business in. Keeping the Peach State open and pushing through the COVID-19 pandemic was a key issue for Kemp during his first term as governor.



"Taking a chainshaw" to government regulations is also on the governor's agenda if reelected.



Every Georgian having the same opportunties is key from Kemp. He says those living in rural Georgia should have the same opportunties as those in the metro areas of Georgia.



Here is Abrams' campaign platform:

Voting rights is one of Abrams' biggest platforms. She says every single Georgian should have the ability to be able to register to vote, cast a ballot and have that ballot properly recorded.



Health care is another important plaform point for Abrams. She says all Georgians deserve access to quailty, affordable health care.



Taking enviornmental action is also part of Abrams' platform. Her plan would aim to generate job growth through advanced engery generation, innovative technology and efficiency efforts.



U.S. Senate Race

The U.S. Senate race for Georgia will be another highly-watched race.

Raphael Warnock is looking to keep his seat in the U.S. Senate. Herschel Walker is running against him.

Here is Warnock's reelection platform:

Voting rights is one of Warnock's biggest platforms. He says a Georgian's vote is their voice and the ability to use that voice is a matter of human dignity. While in office, he has introudced the Preventing Election Subversion Act, which would fight voter suppression efforts.



Better health care access like Medicaid expansion has been a core focus of Warnock's platform. Lowering costs for medicine, like insulin, has also been a key focus for the sitting senator.



Action towards climate change, Warnock says, is guided by "his faith and his understanding that the Earth is the Lord’s.” While in the Senate, he has introduced the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act, which would boost solar manufacturing and move to cleaner energy.



Here is Walker's platform for election:

Putting Georgia and Georgians first is one of Walker's key issues for his campaign. If he elected to the Senate, Walker says he will fight every day for policies that will keep Georgia "leading the way with job creation, lower taxes and less government red tape."



Making America energy independent is another key issue for Walker's campaign. Walker wants to fight to make America energy independent to be able to lower gas prices, bring more American jobs and to have stronger national security.



Standing for conservative family values is key from Walker. He says strong families are the bedrock for the United States. Walker says he is a "compassionate conservative who is pro-life and pro-family."



Here is a list of other races on the ballot:

