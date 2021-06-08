Want to be a WALB noon show interview guest?

WALB noon show interviews are coming back.

Noon show interviews are slated to return the first week of July.

The station is bringing back its noon show interviews, but with precautions.

Precautions:

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all guests and visitors must be fully vaccinated to enter the building. All guests must provide proof of vaccination before an interview is scheduled. Those who arrive with guests must also provide proof of vaccination prior to the interview booking.

About the noon show interviews:

WALB News 10 at Noon airs live Monday-Friday, from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Want to be on the noon show? Fill out the form below.

On the guest form, there is a section to add your proof of vaccination.

Please allow 1-3 business days to hear back about booking an interview after you fill out the form.

If you’re booked for an interview:

If you are booked for a noon interview, you’re asked to park in the front parking lot, press the call button at the front door for entry to the building. A member of the staff will escort you in the front door to the reception area or studio. You’re asked not to go to the side of the building for entry.

You’re asked to arrive no later than 11:45 a.m. on the day of your interview. If you are unable to arrive at 11:45 a.m., you’re asked to notify the station immediately by calling (229) 446-9252.

If a specialized set is required for your interview, you’re asked to arrive 30-45 minutes prior to your interview to allow enough time for setup.

* If you miss your interview without giving prior notice or arrive more than 15 minutes late without giving prior notice, you will be banned from any future interviews. *