Fourth of July events





There are a number of Fourth of July events across the WALB viewing area to mark Independence Day this year.

Albany

The City of Albany will have its Independence Day celebration and fireworks event at Veterans Park Amphitheatre in downtown Albany. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. There will be performances by Larry Malloy at 6 p.m., Riley Anderson at 7 p.m. and G&S Experience at 8 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Camilla

The City of Camilla will have a Fourth of July celebration event on July 2 and July 4 in downtown Camilla. It starts at 4 p.m. on both days. There will be fireworks, arts and crafts, entertainment, food and a parade.

Douglas

The City of Douglas’ Freedom Fest event will be on July 4 at 6 p.m. It will be at JC Adams Municipal Park and Jardine Stadium. There will be music, food and vendors. There will be fireworks at dark.

Thomasville

The City of Thomasville will have a fireworks show on July 4. It will be at Remington Park at 9 p.m.

Know of a Fourth of July event in your area? Send us the details below.

