Back-to-School Events





As summer winds down, the rush to head back to the classroom starts.

There are a number of events in the WALB viewing area to help southwest Georgia head back to school.

Americus

The Americus Police Department is asking you to save the date for its back-to-school bash. The drive-thru event will be on Thursday, July 28, from 4-6 p.m. at Lenny’s Market on Hampton Street. The department is planning to give out free bookbags and school supplies to students attending school in Sumter County. Your child must be present to receive supplies.

Phoebe will be hosting a children’s health fair on Saturday, July 23. It will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Columns Building at Boone Park. There will be free school supplies while supplies last. There will also be free health screenings for those 5-17, a healthy lunch for those participating and free fruit and vegetable boxes.

Cairo

The Grady County Back-2-School Blitz is set for Saturday, July 30. It will be from 9-11 a.m. at the Cairo High School Gym. There will be vendors and resources for school supplies. A parent and child must be present. For more information, call (229) 378-7272.

Moultrie

The Moultrie Police Department will be hosting a backpack giveaway on Saturday, July 23. It will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Moultrie Police Department, 128 1st Street SW. Students will get a free backpack while supplies last. For more information, call (229) 985-3131.

Valdosta

The Lowndes County Health Department will be hosting its Back-to-School Bash on several dates. The first set of dates is July 25-29 and the second is Aug. 1-5. Appointments can be made by calling (229) 333-5257. Snacks will be provided and a free goodie bag will be given to each child.

Know of a back-to-school event in your area? Send us the details below.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.