ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The primary elections for Georgia are growing closer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Election date: May 24

Mandatory Saturday voting: May 14

Optional Sunday voting: May 15

May 23: Last day to register for the general primary runoff election if called

Need to find your early voting location? Click here.

If you vote in person, whether through early voting or on Election Day, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID, like a driver’s license or passport, or your voter identification card.

If you are looking to vote by absentee ballot, click here.

Who’s on the ballot?

Election season is expected to heat up in the Peach State once again. There are a number of statewide races on the primary ballot.

One of the biggest is the governor’s race.

Along with the governor’s race, there are several other races on the ballot.

U.S. Senate race

Democrat Raphael Warnock is looking to keep his Georgia seat in the U.S. Senate.

Here’s who is running against on the ballot:

Lieutenant Governor race

There are a number of candidates on the ballot for the lieutenant governor’s race.

Democrat

Republican

Independent

Secretary of State race

Republican Brad Raffensperger is looking to keep his post as the top elections official in Georgia.

Here’s who is also running:

Democrat:

Republican:

Independent

Georgia U.S. House, District 2 race

Longtime Congressman Sanford Bishop is looking to keep his District 2 seat.

Here’s who is also running

Democrat:

Republican:

WALB News 10 is working to compile a list of local elections in the WALB viewing area.

