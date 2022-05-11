ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The primary elections for Georgia are growing closer.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Election date: May 24
- Mandatory Saturday voting: May 14
- Optional Sunday voting: May 15
- May 23: Last day to register for the general primary runoff election if called
- Need to find your early voting location? Click here.
- If you vote in person, whether through early voting or on Election Day, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID, like a driver’s license or passport, or your voter identification card.
- If you are looking to vote by absentee ballot, click here.
Who’s on the ballot?
Election season is expected to heat up in the Peach State once again. There are a number of statewide races on the primary ballot.
One of the biggest is the governor’s race.
Along with the governor’s race, there are several other races on the ballot.
U.S. Senate race
Democrat Raphael Warnock is looking to keep his Georgia seat in the U.S. Senate.
Here’s who is running against on the ballot:
- Tamara Johnson-Shealey is a Democrat. She is the founder of a digital marketing company and a beauty safety advocate.
- Gary Black is a Republican. He is the current Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture.
- Josh Clark is a Republican. He is the District 98 representative in the Georgia House of Representatives.
- Kelvin King is a Republican. He served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.
- Jonathan McColumn is a Republican. He worked as a clergyman and was a general officer in the U.S. Army.
- Latham Saddler is a Republican. He was a U.S. Navy Seal officer and was director of intelligence programs for the National Security Council.
- Herschel Walker is a Republican. He is a college football legend.
- George Litchfield is running as part of the conservative party.
- Chase Oliver is running as a libertarian candidate.
Lieutenant Governor race
There are a number of candidates on the ballot for the lieutenant governor’s race.
Democrat
- Erick Allen
- Charlie Bailey
- Tyrone Brooks Jr.
- Tony Brown
- Kwanza Hall
- Jason Hayes
- Derrick Jackson
- Rashid Malik
- Renitta Shannon
Republican
Independent
Secretary of State race
Republican Brad Raffensperger is looking to keep his post as the top elections official in Georgia.
Here’s who is also running:
Democrat:
Republican:
Independent
Georgia U.S. House, District 2 race
Longtime Congressman Sanford Bishop is looking to keep his District 2 seat.
Here’s who is also running
Democrat:
Republican:
WALB News 10 is working to compile a list of local elections in the WALB viewing area.
