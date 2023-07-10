How to reach customers with the right marketing mix
How your businesses can capitalize reaching customers with the emerging TV streaming market WALB can offer!
TWO Sessions to choose from on July 19th
8:30 a.m. In-Person at WALB - 1709 Stuart Ave, Albany, GA 31707
12 p.m. Virtual Seminar (Zoom link will be provided after registration)
Technology and streaming options have opened new ways for businesses to reach their target customers. Which platforms work the best and how to get your message on those platforms can seem like a daunting task. If you want to find out how to put together a successful video campaign that can reach your target customers on multiple screens, this seminar is for you.
WALB helps you determine who, when, and where people are consuming media.
This is a free in-person opportunity to learn about the latest in marketing with absolutely no commitment to advertise required.
Learn from WALB’s partner at TVB, a National Speaker who will share details on local and national media usage trends.
Our WALB Local Marketing Team has valuable information to share with business owners and marketing managers regarding how to purchase traditional TV and streaming TV advertising that will get the best return on your investment.
You will learn…
How technology is changing the way you can reach your customers
Who is watching broadcast television and when
What is streaming television and who is watching
What ad platforms are most memorable to customers How to make it all happen without breaking the bank!
Each person that attends will have a chance to win a New Smart TV!