VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Ask anyone who lives in, or visits Valdosta and you’ll likely hear the same thing — the city is growing.

It grew by 10% in 2021, the city says they expect another 1,000 people to move there in the next year.

The Valdosta community continues to grow with expansions in real estate and local businesses adding more jobs and fun to the city. The tourism industry being one of the main sectors that are attracting those visitors has also brought in quite a crowd.

Valdosta’s growth is everywhere you go: in public schools, parking lots and on the roads.

Executive Director for the Lowndes County Developmental Authority, Andrea Schruijer, says, “much of the traffic you experience now comes from Valdosta being a hub for businesses.”

“The population of the city of Valdosta doubles between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. We attract so many people from our region coming into work and the city of Valdosta and Lowndes County. That’s where you’re seeing a lot of that daytime traffic come.”

Lowndes County is the gateway into the state from I-75 and the location is one big reason its population will keep growing.

Public Information Officer for Lowndes County, Meghan Barwick, says county services have been keeping up with that need.

“So that’s about a 10% increase in population growth for Lowndes County. And so here, at the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, with an increase in population, we’ve seen the need to increase some of our services. And that includes the Lowndes County Fire and Rescue.”

The real estate industry is seeing the increase too, and according to James Lee Herndon, president of the Herndon Company, they are proud of their growth in rental properties, but especially the commercial industry.

“We’ve had a really nice upchuck in new businesses in the Valdosta area in 2022. And that tells me that their demographics studies are saying that we are growing and that they anticipate the growth beyond into the future. But things are beginning to really look good for our industry for the 2023-2024 cycle.”

Valdosta continues to see an increase in traffic, businesses and population, which shows that this is indeed a growing “City without Limits.”