TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - After months of negotiation and legal disputes, Tift County, the city of Tifton and the three local city governments have agreed to keep the local option sales tax (LOST) as is.

Tift County Commissioner Chairmen, Tony McBrayer, says this means residents won’t see a tax increase in 2023.

“It’s a significant source of revenue for us, which you know if everyone buys something in Tift County it pays that tax, but it reduces our dependence on property tax which is a savings for all of our citizens,” McBrayer said.

Every 10 years, the local option sales tax, also known as LOST, is negotiated between the city and the county to decide who gets what. In a special called meeting, the Tift County Board of Commissioners came to an agreement that allows for the distribution ratio, which has been in place for the last ten years, to remain in place for the next ten as well.

Of the LOST revenues, the Tift County Commission received 61.98% or $3.7 million and the Tifton City Council received 33.33% or $2.1 million. The remaining 4.69% is split between Omega and Ty Ty.

Tifton Mayor, Julie Smith, said in a statement, “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide tax relief for our residents and property owners. The renewal of the local option sales tax is beneficial to all. LOST is a fair tax as it is consumer based. We hope to continue working together for the best of all who call Tifton home.”

The final submission must be in the hands of Department of Revenue officials before December 30th.