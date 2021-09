Ag Expo 2021

The Sunbelt Ag Expo is set for Oct. 19-21 in Moultrie.

There are a number of festivities set for the annual agriculture event.

A full schedule of events is below:

Looking to head to the Expo? Below is a map of the Expo:

On Oct. 18-20, WALB News 10 will be broadcasting live special shows from the Ag Expo. They will be live each day at 12:30 p.m. On Oct. 19-21, Today in Georgia at 6:30 a.m. will also be live Ag Expo coverage.