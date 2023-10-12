Going to the Expo? Here’s everything you need to know

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The 45th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie returns on Oct. 17. More than 1,200 exhibitors will display and demonstrate products and welcome thousands of visitors to the 100-acre show site.

Here’s everything you need to know:

The Sunbelt Ag Expo runs Oct. 17-19 at Spence Field, four miles southeast of Moultrie, Georgia on Highway 133. Admission is $10 per person per day. Show hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Advanced tickets and discount tickets may be purchased online. For more information visit sunbeltexpo.com.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Need to plan out your visit? You can plan out your visit online.

There are a number of events across the three-day event.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 17, WALB News 10 will be doing a live Ag Expo show at 12:30 p.m. On Oct. 18-19, there will be live Ag Expo shows at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 20, there will be a live Ag Expo show at 12:30 p.m.