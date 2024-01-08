VPD: Man arrested on aggravated assault and firearm charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested on possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and several other charges.

According to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), on Jan. 7, at around 1:30 am., officers responded to the area of the 1100 block of Old Statenville Road after 911 received calls about a subject who had been shot, while a vehicle was chasing them.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a 28-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her torso. Emergency Medical Services and the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to provide medical assistance to the victim, who was transported to the hospital.

Through investigation, officers determined that the victim was riding in a car driven by a 23-year-old female. There was also a 19-year-old male passenger in the vehicle.

Charlie Camiel, 35 (Lowndes County Records)

Charlie Camiel, 35, was driving around looking and found the victim’s vehicle, he began to chase her car with his, even attempting to run her off the roadway. As she took evasive actions to drive away from him, Camiel shot at her vehicle, striking it several times, according to the release.

A vehicle description of Camiel’s vehicle was issued to officers, who found it at a residence in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue. Officers contacted Camiel inside his residence and took him into custody without incident.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to investigate the incident.

Camiel was taken to Lowndes County Jail, and he has been charged with three counts aggravated assault, aggravated battery-felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony. Camiel is also facing numerous traffic charges.

Chief Leslie Manahan says “We are thankful that this incident did not result in more people being injured. This offender’s reckless disregard for human life endangered numerous citizens in this residential area, on top of the victims. I am proud of the quick work of our officers, with the assistance of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, to ensure he was taken into custody quickly.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.