We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather

Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather
Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather(WALB NEWS 10)
By WALB News Team and Ty Grant
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Southwest Georgia schools are closing their doors ahead of Tuesday’s inclement weather.

SEE ALSO: Strong to severe storms expected Monday night, First Alert Weather Day declared Tuesday

  • Baconton Community Charter School will be closed Tuesday.
  • Baker County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
  • Coffee County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
  • Decatur County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
  • Early County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
  • Lowndes County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
  • Mitchell County Schools will be closed, all events cancelled Tuesday.
  • Pataula Charter Academy will be closed Tuesday.
  • Pelham City Schools will be closed Tuesday.
  • Randolph County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
  • Spring Creek Charter Academy will be closed on Tuesday.
  • Southwest Georgia Stem Charter School will be closed Tuesday.
  • Stewart County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
  • Terrell County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
  • Turner County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
  • Valdosta City Schools will be closed Tuesday.

This is a developing list and if more school districts announce closures, this list will be updated.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook for South Georgia on January 9
Severe weather possible Monday night and Tuesday
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Photo of illegal items reportedly seized at Boss 1 Package Store in Ben Hill County
Suspects arrested in Ben Hill Co. drug bust
The store is the only one in Albany that has Indian Food and various other cultures.
Fresh Foods International Market now open in Albany
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

Latest News

Jack’s opens in the Good Life City
Jack’s opens in the Good Life City
Jack’s opens in the Good Life City
Jack’s opens in the Good Life City
Albany will keep the EOC open based on the latest forecast.
Emergency Operation Center to open ahead of potential severe weather
GBI has arrested and charged three suspects related to the killing of a man and injuring...
3 arrested in connection to Hazlehurst homicide investigation