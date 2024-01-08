Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Southwest Georgia schools are closing their doors ahead of Tuesday’s inclement weather.

Baconton Community Charter School will be closed Tuesday.

Baker County Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Coffee County Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Decatur County Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Early County Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Lowndes County Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Mitchell County Schools will be closed, all events cancelled Tuesday.

Pataula Charter Academy will be closed Tuesday.

Pelham City Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Randolph County Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Spring Creek Charter Academy will be closed on Tuesday.

Southwest Georgia Stem Charter School will be closed Tuesday.

Stewart County Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Terrell County Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Turner County Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Valdosta City Schools will be closed Tuesday.

This is a developing list and if more school districts announce closures, this list will be updated.

