Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Southwest Georgia schools are closing their doors ahead of Tuesday’s inclement weather.
SEE ALSO: Strong to severe storms expected Monday night, First Alert Weather Day declared Tuesday
- Baconton Community Charter School will be closed Tuesday.
- Baker County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
- Coffee County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
- Decatur County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
- Early County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
- Lowndes County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
- Mitchell County Schools will be closed, all events cancelled Tuesday.
- Pataula Charter Academy will be closed Tuesday.
- Pelham City Schools will be closed Tuesday.
- Randolph County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
- Spring Creek Charter Academy will be closed on Tuesday.
- Southwest Georgia Stem Charter School will be closed Tuesday.
- Stewart County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
- Terrell County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
- Turner County Schools will be closed Tuesday.
- Valdosta City Schools will be closed Tuesday.
This is a developing list and if more school districts announce closures, this list will be updated.
Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.