Not just your Health, but your Lifestyle

Getting your credit back on track
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chef Tasha Foodie, returns with a " Budget For Me Meal” in the kitchen. How to make a great meal under $20.

Eating healthy when money is tight can be challenging, especially if you are living with a costly condition like diabetes. These tips can help.

A diet that includes plenty of vegetables, fruits, and lean proteins is important for good health, especially if you have diabetes. Healthy eating is key to maintaining blood sugar levels in your target range. But the cost of nutritious foods can quickly add up.

For more contact Chef Tasha at Chef.Tahsha.Foodie@gmail.com or on Instagram.

Yvette Wilson and Jennifer Dozer
Yvette Wilson and Jennifer Dozer(WALB NEWS 10)

New Financial Freedom, Yvette Wilson stops buy to share how top improve your credits and what affects it.

You can improve your credit score by opening accounts that report to the credit bureaus, maintaining low balances, paying your bills on time and limiting how often you apply for new accounts.

The common misconception about insurances with Fleming & Riles, Jennifer Dozer stop by the Town and Country. She explained the different type’s of insurances and their purposes.

