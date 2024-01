LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Emergency Management (EMA) announced via Facebook that the Emergency Operations Center will be opening.

The EOC will open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 ahead of the weather event.

The EOC can be contacted for updates at (229)759-6911.

Next webinar is at 2:30 p.m. and stay tuned on Facebook for more updates.

