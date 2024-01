ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a new Jack’s in town, and the Good Life City is excited.

Jack’s is now open in Albany on 2323 N Slappey Blvd.

Jack’s offers fresh Southern favorites like hand-made biscuits for breakfast, made to order burgers for lunch or hand-scoop milkshake on your way home from work.

Download the Jack’s app for 12 weeks of in-app rewards.

Autoplay

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.