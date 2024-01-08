Health alert issued for mushroom risotto packages that contain hot dogs in puff pastry

(Gray News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert on Friday for packages of mushroom risotto that may actually contain hot dogs in puff pastry instead.

The agency said the Wild Fork frozen porcini mushroom risotto bites were misbranded.

The hot dogs in puff pastry that were mistakenly packaged contain the undeclared allergen sesame.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food safety inspectors issued the health alert to prevent customers with a sesame allergy from eating the hot dogs in puff pastry.

Affected 7.5-ounce packages of the Wild Fork porcini mushroom risotto bites were produced on April 11, 2023, with a best by date of Oct. 11, 2024.

The products with lot code 101231 and establishment number “EST. 39896″ were shipped to stores in California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the misbranded products, the agency said.

Customers who purchased the product are urged to throw the packages away or return them to the place of purchase.

A recall was not issued for the products because the items are no longer being sold in stores.

