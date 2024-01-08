We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Health alert issued for mushroom risotto packages that contain hot dogs in puff pastry

The federal inspection agency said the Wild Fork frozen porcini mushroom risotto bites were...
The federal inspection agency said the Wild Fork frozen porcini mushroom risotto bites were misbranded.(U.S. Department of Agriculture)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert on Friday for packages of mushroom risotto that may actually contain hot dogs in puff pastry instead.

The agency said the Wild Fork frozen porcini mushroom risotto bites were misbranded.

The hot dogs in puff pastry that were mistakenly packaged contain the undeclared allergen sesame.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food safety inspectors issued the health alert to prevent customers with a sesame allergy from eating the hot dogs in puff pastry.

Affected 7.5-ounce packages of the Wild Fork porcini mushroom risotto bites were produced on April 11, 2023, with a best by date of Oct. 11, 2024.

The products with lot code 101231 and establishment number “EST. 39896″ were shipped to stores in California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

The federal inspection agency said the Wild Fork frozen porcini mushroom risotto bites were...
The federal inspection agency said the Wild Fork frozen porcini mushroom risotto bites were misbranded.(U.S. Department of Agriculture)

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the misbranded products, the agency said.

Customers who purchased the product are urged to throw the packages away or return them to the place of purchase.

A recall was not issued for the products because the items are no longer being sold in stores.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather
Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather
Severe weather possible Monday night and Tuesday
Severe weather possible Monday night and Tuesday
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Photo of illegal items reportedly seized at Boss 1 Package Store in Ben Hill County
Suspects arrested in Ben Hill Co. drug bust
The store is the only one in Albany that has Indian Food and various other cultures.
Fresh Foods International Market now open in Albany

Latest News

Dan Chappuis
Finalist named in Colquitt Co. Superintendent search
The city’s emergency medical service found “multiple” people injured at the scene.
Debris scattered in downtown Fort Worth as authorities respond to ‘major incident’ outside hotel
VPD: Man arrested on aggravated assault and firearm charges
VPD: Man arrested on aggravated assault and firearm charges
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
United Airlines found loose bolts, other issues on a key part of grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners
Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather
Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather