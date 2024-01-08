We're Hiring Wednesday
First Alert Weather

Very Stormy Pattern
Cloudy and cool today, rain and wind tonight. Severe storms, high winds and heavy rain tomorrow. #FirstAlertWeatherDay Cooler and drier mid-week. Showers and st
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Cloudy and cool today, rain and wind tonight. Severe storms, high winds and heavy rain tomorrow. #FirstAlertWeatherDay A Severe Weather Outbreak is expected to impact South Georgia. An Enhanced Risk covers the entire area with a significant threat of tornadoes and damaging winds. Large hail and flash flooding will be possible. Timing Tuesday mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Cooler and drier mid-week. Showers and storms return Friday with a warm-up. Another #FirstAlertWeatherDay has been issued for the threat of severe storms. Colder and drier this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

