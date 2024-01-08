We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Finalist named in Colquitt Co. Superintendent search

Dan Chappuis
Dan Chappuis(Colquitt County Board of Education)
By Ty Grant
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Board of Education has named the finalist for the Colquitt County superintendent search.

Dan Chappuis has been selected as the sole finalist in its search for a Superintendent of Colquitt County School District, as of Monday, Jan. 8.

The Board will take official action on appointing the Superintendent following a 14-day period.  Dan Chappuis’ application may be reviewed at the Colquitt County Board of Education Office.

Eleven applications were received from a broad range of applicants.

From these, a number of candidates were chosen for close review and were interviewed as the Board sought to determine those applicants best qualified for the position.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather
Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather
Severe weather possible Monday night and Tuesday
Severe weather possible Monday night and Tuesday
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Photo of illegal items reportedly seized at Boss 1 Package Store in Ben Hill County
Suspects arrested in Ben Hill Co. drug bust
The store is the only one in Albany that has Indian Food and various other cultures.
Fresh Foods International Market now open in Albany

Latest News

VPD: Man arrested on aggravated assault and firearm charges
VPD: Man arrested on aggravated assault and firearm charges
Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather
Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather
Severe weather possible Monday night and Tuesday
Severe weather possible Monday night and Tuesday
Lee County EMA announces opening of EOC
Lee County EMA announces opening of EOC