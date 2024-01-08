Finalist named in Colquitt Co. Superintendent search
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Board of Education has named the finalist for the Colquitt County superintendent search.
Dan Chappuis has been selected as the sole finalist in its search for a Superintendent of Colquitt County School District, as of Monday, Jan. 8.
The Board will take official action on appointing the Superintendent following a 14-day period. Dan Chappuis’ application may be reviewed at the Colquitt County Board of Education Office.
Eleven applications were received from a broad range of applicants.
From these, a number of candidates were chosen for close review and were interviewed as the Board sought to determine those applicants best qualified for the position.
