We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Emergency Operation Center to open ahead of potential severe weather

Albany will keep the EOC open based on the latest forecast.
Albany will keep the EOC open based on the latest forecast.
By Ty Grant
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Jan. 8, the Albany-Dougherty County Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be activated at 6 p.m. ahead of potentially severe weather.

According to current weather reports, the Albany-Dougherty County area is under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, the EOC will be available to answer any storm-related questions. You can reach the EOC at (229) 302-1900.

Please use 911 for emergencies only.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook for South Georgia on January 9
Severe weather possible Monday night and Tuesday
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Photo of illegal items reportedly seized at Boss 1 Package Store in Ben Hill County
Suspects arrested in Ben Hill Co. drug bust
The store is the only one in Albany that has Indian Food and various other cultures.
Fresh Foods International Market now open in Albany
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

Latest News

Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather
Some South Ga. schools closing ahead of inclement weather
Jack’s opens in the Good Life City
Jack’s opens in the Good Life City
Jack’s opens in the Good Life City
Jack’s opens in the Good Life City
GBI has arrested and charged three suspects related to the killing of a man and injuring...
3 arrested in connection to Hazlehurst homicide investigation