Emergency Operation Center to open ahead of potential severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Jan. 8, the Albany-Dougherty County Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be activated at 6 p.m. ahead of potentially severe weather.

According to current weather reports, the Albany-Dougherty County area is under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, the EOC will be available to answer any storm-related questions. You can reach the EOC at (229) 302-1900.

Please use 911 for emergencies only.

