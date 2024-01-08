Emergency Operation Center to open ahead of potential severe weather
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Jan. 8, the Albany-Dougherty County Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be activated at 6 p.m. ahead of potentially severe weather.
According to current weather reports, the Albany-Dougherty County area is under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, the EOC will be available to answer any storm-related questions. You can reach the EOC at (229) 302-1900.
Please use 911 for emergencies only.
