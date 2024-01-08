3 arrested in connection to Hazlehurst homicide investigation

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested and charged three suspects related to the killing of a man and injuring another in Hazlehurst.

Kiel Smith, 25, and Brad Smith,18, of Lumber City, have been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

Kaniya Maxwell Fletcher, 24, of Hazlehurst, was also arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime and felony murder, crimes are related to the killing of Leceddrick Mitchell.

Leceddrick Mitchell (WTOC)

According to GBI, on Monday, Jan. 1, the Hazlehurst Police Department (HPD) asked the GBI to conduct a death investigation. The investigation shows that Fletcher had an argument with Mitchell earlier on Dec. 31, 2023, while at a party on Danny Street in Hazlehurst. Fletcher coordinated with Kiel and Brad to come to the party. Kiel and Brad shot and killed Mitchell.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler, Georgia, will complete an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Tyler Deeds, 22, of Hazlehurst, was also struck in the hip by gunfire and was life-flighted to Savannah Memorial Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Kiel, Brad, and Fletcher were arrested without incident on Jan. 4, and were booked into the Jeff Davis County Jail, according to GBI.

The GBI would like to thank the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Hazlehurst Police Department, and Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the arrest operation.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hazlehurst Police Department at (912) 375-6688 or the GBI regional investigative office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.