Suspects arrested in Ben Hill Co. drug bust

Photo of illegal items reportedly seized at Boss 1 Package Store in Ben Hill County
Photo of illegal items reportedly seized at Boss 1 Package Store in Ben Hill County(Source: Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Several suspects are now facing charges after a drug bust at a Ben Hill County business.

On Thursday, January 4, the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force agents, along with law enforcement from nearby counties, carried out a search warrant on Boss 1 Package Store (also known as Grady’s Place).

When searched, law enforcement reportedly found narcotics, firearms and other illegal items, per the Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple people were arrested on charges including possession with the intent to distribute illegal substances, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, participation in criminal gang activity and other charges.

The exact number of suspects arrested or charges filed has not been released.

WALB has reached out to authorities to find out more information on those arrested and their charges.

