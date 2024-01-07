The Spot: Latin Fusion Restaurant and Bar adds to Downtown Americus growth

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Americus is growing! The Spot: Latin Fusion Restaurant and Bar is adding to the downtown foot traffic by opening on days when most businesses are closed.

Main Street in Americus has helped over 100 new downtown businesses in 2023. One business owner says starting a new business may be scary, but the first step is agreeing to start.

“We need it to occupy all these spaces in downtown, and there is a lot of fear because people want guarantee but the only way to guarantee something is by doing it and working it,” said Yorka Ralwins, owner of the Spot.

Downtown Americus continues to grow with new businesses and one that stands out is the Spot which provides a service for both entertainment and food on Sunday and Monday, when most businesses are closed.

“It’s kind of like a refreshing thing to come back to where I come from, what makes me inspired, what makes me passionate about what I do,” said Chef Sky Salazar.

At the Spot, people can enjoy food, live music and cultures representing four different countries.

At the Spot, people can enjoy food, live music and cultures representing four different countries.

“You know just the downtown ambiance and the local it’s nice to have somewhere local and being able to support local and support our community,” said Ashley McCollum, an Americus Resident.

“The more you have in a small downtown, the more people come. So, this is just another restaurant a great addition to downtown. So, hopefully, it will increase business day and night,” said Chuck Smith, owner of the Maze.

When asked why Americus? Ralwins says she is happy to be filling in the gaps of open spaces downtown.

“I see Americus as a white canvas. I’m an artist, and this is a white canvas that is just waiting to be painted. And it started already, there is a lot going on in that white canvas. A little bit more we will be having a wonderful masterpiece,” said Ralwins.

The Spot owners hope to inspire other entrepreneurs to take a leap of faith in starting a new business to continue to uplift your small South Georgia town. The Spot is located at 118 North Jackson Street in Americus.

