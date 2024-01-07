We're Hiring Wednesday
Little to no rain to finish the weekend, severe weather possible on Tuesday

A greater risk for severe weather has been announced for South Georgia on Jan. 9. Here are the latest updates.
By Kerri Copello
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low dropping to near 35 degrees.

Monday: Isolated chance for showers and storms after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy. The temperature will reach into the upper 50s by 5 a.m. Windy, east wind 15-20 mph, increasing to 25-30 mph. Wind could gust as high as 40 mph Monday night.

Tuesday: First Alert Weather Day - Significant severe weather event during the day. Destructive winds, tornadoes, hail and flash flooding are the primary hazards. High near 67. Overnight, the temperature will drop into the middle 30s with breezy conditions.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High near 50 degrees. Low will drop to near freezing under a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 60. Overnight, scattered showers and storms. Low will cool into the lower 40s.

Friday: Showers and storms. Breezy. High near 65 degrees. The temperature will cool to around 40 degrees. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 57.

