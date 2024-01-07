Severe weather possible Monday night and Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, January 9. Here’s the latest weather updates.

The Storm Prediction Center has Southwest Georgia under an Enhanced Risk (3 of 5) and Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms on Monday night and Tuesday. The threat risk may see an upgrade as the event gets closer.

The potential for multiple high-impact hazards is possible from this powerful storm system moving into Southwest Georgia Monday night into Tuesday.

Round One of Weather: Monday night through 7 a.m. Tuesday- Isolated strong to severe storms are possible west of the Flint River. The threat will increase towards the pre-dawn hours.

Marginal risk for severe weather on Monday, January 8 (Source: WALB)

Round Two of Weather: An intense squall line will move through Tuesday during the day. Widespread destructive, 70+ mph wind, several tornadoes (some may be strong), and large hail are possible. Damaging winds are also expected outside of storms. Most areas will see 40+ mph wind gusts. This could result in tree damage and power outages before storms arrive. Locally heavy rainfall remains possible with 2-4 inches expected. Pockets of flash flooding are to be expected. There is also the potential for minor flooding for multiple river/creek/stream basins, including the Kinchafoonee and the Ochlocknee River. Saturated soils will make trees more susceptible.

Much of Southwest Georgia is under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Tuesday January 9. (Source: WALB)

All modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes, some may be strong, damaging wind gusts and hail.

Outside thunderstorms, damaging 40+ mph wind gusts are possible.

3-4 inches of rain is possible with local amounts of 4-6 inches expected.

Flash flooding will be possible in storms.

Rain totals for South Georgia by noontime Wednesday, January 10 (Source: WALB)

Rapid rises on creeks and streams are expected. Rivers could reach minor flood stages into next week.

Now is your time to prepare for this event. Check your supplies.

Ensure you have multiple ways to get warnings as they are issued.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.