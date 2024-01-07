We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images

The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought. (Credit: University of Oxford, NASA/JPL-CalTech via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The true colors of Uranus and Neptune may be more similar than previously thought.

A team at the University of Oxford used two different telescopes including the Hubble to capture new data. They then applied that data to the original Voyager 2 images.

The corrected images show that Neptune and Uranus have a similar greenish-blue hue.

Over 30 years ago, NASA’s Voyager 2 mission flew by Uranus and Neptune, capturing the first close-up images.

At the time, Uranus appeared to be a pale cyan color while Neptune was depicted as a striking deep blue.

Neptune’s images were stretched and enhanced and made “too” artificially blue.

Planetary scientists were aware of this artificial enhancement at the time, but over time, the distinction was forgotten.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Weather Potential Monday Night and Tuesday
Severe weather potential Monday night and Tuesday
Mugshot of Logan Jones
Man facing homicide charge in fatal hit and run of Valdosta teen
The store is the only one in Albany that has Indian Food and various other cultures.
Fresh Foods International Market now open in Albany
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Flu activity in georgia
Ga. DPH warns of widespread flu activity throughout the state

Latest News

Officials said they were hanging over a 200-foot drop-off to make the rescue.
Firefighters rescue 71-year-old woman, her dog after her car falls off cliff
Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones
Judge rejects lawsuit to disqualify Georgia’s lieutenant governor for acting as Trump elector
Photo of illegal items reportedly seized at Boss 1 Package Store in Ben Hill County
Suspects arrested in Ben Hill Co. drug bust
The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought.
Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images