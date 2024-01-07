Fresh Foods International Markets now open in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Good Life city is becoming more inclusive with the addition of the first Fresh Foods International Market that opened its doors to the community today.

The store is the only one in Albany that has Indian Food and various other cultures. WALB News 10 Fallon Howard was there for the official grand-opening and spoke with people in the community who are excited for this addition to the community.

Along these aisles are various options for people of different cultures and backgrounds. With Fresh Foods International Market being the first of its kind in Albany, it will bring more foot traffic to the area and make shopping more accessible.

“As with any place else we too want something healthy and different. Because I mean we get the typical southern food, which definitely I’m a fan of but I do like the multicultural food because once again I was in Miami for 15 years and so I got a chance to experience that. So this was actually a plus for us in this area,” said Andrea Collins, Pastor and shopper.

Karmat wanted a store to embrace a multi-cultural atmosphere where transportation wasn’t an issue.

“Business isn’t about making money. Money is a byproduct businesses adding value To others. That was my main goal that I can be a reason for ease and comfort for people,” said Hassam Karamat CEO of Fresh Foods International Market.

“Just excitement we’ve heard nothing, but we are so excited, this is amazing and thank you so much has been a big response because you know we hadn’t had this in area. You know people have had to travel so far to get these items,” said Kelly Glass, Wife.

One family says seeing different foods and cultures is a new experience but they will be incorporating new items into their diet.

“When we first came in we saw some interesting things as we walked in that we’ve never seen before. Some of the food items we’ve seen we’ve never experienced them or seen them. So, it’s a new experience when it comes down to the different items the store has,” said Antonio Lamons, Leesburg Resident and Shopper.

Now, Albany is the first Fresh Foods International Market location, but organizers tell me they will be expanding to delivery options for other areas in Southwest Georgia.

