We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Fresh Foods International Markets now open in Albany

The store is the only one in Albany that has Indian Food and various other cultures.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Good Life city is becoming more inclusive with the addition of the first Fresh Foods International Market that opened its doors to the community today.

The store is the only one in Albany that has Indian Food and various other cultures. WALB News 10 Fallon Howard was there for the official grand-opening and spoke with people in the community who are excited for this addition to the community.

Along these aisles are various options for people of different cultures and backgrounds. With Fresh Foods International Market being the first of its kind in Albany, it will bring more foot traffic to the area and make shopping more accessible.

“As with any place else we too want something healthy and different. Because I mean we get the typical southern food, which definitely I’m a fan of but I do like the multicultural food because once again I was in Miami for 15 years and so I got a chance to experience that. So this was actually a plus for us in this area,” said Andrea Collins, Pastor and shopper.

The store is the only one in Albany that has Indian Food and various other cultures.
The store is the only one in Albany that has Indian Food and various other cultures.(Source: WALB)

Karmat wanted a store to embrace a multi-cultural atmosphere where transportation wasn’t an issue.

“Business isn’t about making money. Money is a byproduct businesses adding value To others. That was my main goal that I can be a reason for ease and comfort for people,” said Hassam Karamat CEO of Fresh Foods International Market.

“Just excitement we’ve heard nothing, but we are so excited, this is amazing and thank you so much has been a big response because you know we hadn’t had this in area. You know people have had to travel so far to get these items,” said Kelly Glass, Wife.

One family says seeing different foods and cultures is a new experience but they will be incorporating new items into their diet.

“When we first came in we saw some interesting things as we walked in that we’ve never seen before. Some of the food items we’ve seen we’ve never experienced them or seen them. So, it’s a new experience when it comes down to the different items the store has,” said Antonio Lamons, Leesburg Resident and Shopper.

Now, Albany is the first Fresh Foods International Market location, but organizers tell me they will be expanding to delivery options for other areas in Southwest Georgia.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Logan Jones
Man facing homicide charge in fatal hit and run of Valdosta teen
Cordele police are now working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to find the...
Man killed in Cordele apartment shooting, suspect still wanted
Photo of items recovered in a Jan. 3 traffic stop and drug bust
Pounds of marijuana recovered during Dougherty Co. traffic stop, suspect arrested
Jai-Quille Martin mugshot
Man arrested after shooting in Dougherty County
Former Homerville Police Captain Derrek Manning
Charges dismissed in legal case against former Homerville police officer

Latest News

Severe Weather Potential Monday Night and Tuesday
Severe weather potential Monday night and Tuesday
Organizers host this food giveaway at least five times throughout the year. This year they...
First food giveaway for 2024 in Baconton
Storm Prediction Center still has Southwest Georgia under a Slight Risk for severe...
Severe weather potential Monday night and Tuesday
This year they were able to serve almost 300 families with fish, shrimp, and even barbecue.
First food giveaway for 2024 in Baconton