First food giveaway for 2024 in Baconton

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) -It is still the season of giving.. today- St. James Baptist church in Baconton had its first food giveaway of the year allowing the community to fellowship and receive a free meal

Organizers hold a food giveaway at least five times throughout the year. This year they were able to serve almost 300 families with fish, shrimp, and even barbecue.

Organizers host this food giveaway at least five times throughout the year. This year they were able to serve almost 300 families with fish, shrimp, and even barbecue. (Lawrence Knighton)

“Care beyond the walls is actually a ministry that does just what it says. We try to reach out to the community and bless families with assistance with whatever they may need. We’ve actually given away cars since 2012. We just trying to meet the needs of the people because ministry means meeting the needs of the people,” said Lawrence Knighton, Pastor of St. James Baptist Church.

“It made me feel good to see so many families come out, nice fellowship, nice hospitality and they left with a good word today,” said Derrick Keaton, Master Cook for St. James Baptist.

Organizers are hosting another food giveaway on January 15th from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.