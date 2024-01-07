We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Firefighters rescue 71-year-old woman, her dog after her car falls off cliff

Officials said they were hanging over a 200-foot drop-off to make the rescue.
Officials said they were hanging over a 200-foot drop-off to make the rescue.(County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Firefighters in Hawaii helped rescue a 71-year-old woman and her dog after their car went off a cliff in Maui Friday.

The Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety said emergency responders found the vehicle off the side of Kahekili Highway.

The rescuers used ropes to perform the rescue. They estimated the drop-off they were hanging over went 200 feet deep.

The rescue began just before noon, according to officials. Fire personnel used ropes to get to the victim and remove her from the car.

The highway was closed to allow first responders to work safely and has since reopened.

Officials said both the woman and the dog were rescued with no injuries.

Copyright 2024 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Weather Potential Monday Night and Tuesday
Severe weather potential Monday night and Tuesday
Mugshot of Logan Jones
Man facing homicide charge in fatal hit and run of Valdosta teen
The store is the only one in Albany that has Indian Food and various other cultures.
Fresh Foods International Market now open in Albany
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Flu activity in georgia
Ga. DPH warns of widespread flu activity throughout the state

Latest News

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones
Judge rejects lawsuit to disqualify Georgia’s lieutenant governor for acting as Trump elector
The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought.
Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images
Photo of illegal items reportedly seized at Boss 1 Package Store in Ben Hill County
Suspects arrested in Ben Hill Co. drug bust
The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought.
Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images