Weekend rain ends early

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of a storm system over the Gulf, clouds have thickened and rain isn’t far away. A large area of moderate to heavy rain pushes from the Gulf coast into SGA around 10pm through 7a.m. Saturday. Expect widespread heavy rain after midnight with amounts of 1-2″ before moving out early Saturday. Look for a sun/cloud mix as brisk winds usher in drier air which holds through Sunday. Highs drop from the mid 60s into the upper 50s on Sunday.

Back to back weather systems will bring more rain Monday and the potential for severe storms on Tuesday. The FIRST Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday a FIRST Alert Weather Day from 7a.m. to 1p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has SGA outlined in a Slight Risk for severe storms with threats of damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive any watches or watches that may be issued.

As the second system moves out late Tuesday, sunshine returns with cooler highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday. For the end of the week more rain heads our way on Friday.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

