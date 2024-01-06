ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Storm Prediction Center still has Southwest Georgia under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms on Monday night and Tuesday. The threat risk may see an upgrade as the event gets closer.

All modes of severe weather are possible, including: several tornados, some may be strong, damaging wind gusts and hail.

Outside thunderstorms, damaging 40+ mph wind gusts are possible.

3-4 inches of rain is possible with local amounts of 4-6 inches is expected.

Flash flooding will be possible in storms.

Rapid rises on creeks and streams is expected. Rivers could reach minor flood stages into next week.

Severe Weather Potential Monday Night and Tuesday (WALB NEWS 10)

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.