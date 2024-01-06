Select charcuterie meats linked to potential salmonella outbreaks, CDC says
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The CDC warns of a salmonella outbreak linked to select charcuterie meats.
A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections has been posted.
Key Points:
- Twenty-four people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 14 states. There have been five hospitalizations, and no one has died.
- On January 3, 2024, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., recalled approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products:
- Busseto Charcuterie Sampler:
- 18- oz. plastic tray packages of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa”
- LOT Code L075330300 and “best by” date on April 27, 2024. This product is sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages.
- The products have the establishments numbers “EST. 7543B” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection and “EST. #47967. See recall notice for more details.
- These items were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.
- Busseto Charcuterie Sampler:
- Salmonella was identified in an unopened sample of the recalled item collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as a part of the investigation. Testing is being conducted to determine if the Salmonella in the sample is the outbreak strain.
- Investigators are working to determine which meat product was contaminated and identify any other food products that may be contaminated.
What You Should Do:
- Check your fridge for recalled products. Do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.
- Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled product using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
- Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms.
What Businesses Should Do:
- Do not sell or serve the recalled “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa.”
- Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled products.
Salmonella Symptoms:
- Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
- Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.
- Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.
- Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
- For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page.
If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.
