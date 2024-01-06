Select charcuterie meats linked to potential salmonella outbreaks, CDC says

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The CDC warns of a salmonella outbreak linked to select charcuterie meats.

A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections has been posted.

Key Points:

Twenty-four people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 14 states . There have been five hospitalizations, and no one has died.

On January 3, 2024, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., recalled approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products: Busseto Charcuterie Sampler: 18- oz. plastic tray packages of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa” LOT Code L075330300 and “best by” date on April 27, 2024. This product is sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages. The products have the establishments numbers “EST. 7543B” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection and “EST. #47967. See recall notice for more details. These items were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Salmonella was identified in an unopened sample of the recalled item collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as a part of the investigation. Testing is being conducted to determine if the Salmonella in the sample is the outbreak strain.

Investigators are working to determine which meat product was contaminated and identify any other food products that may be contaminated.

What You Should Do:

Check your fridge for recalled products. Do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled product using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms.

What Businesses Should Do:

Do not sell or serve the recalled “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa.”

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled products.

Salmonella Symptoms:

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.

