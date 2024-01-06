We're Hiring Wednesday
Georgia Southwestern named top for best RN to BSN program in Georgia

GSW entrance
GSW entrance(GSW)
By Ty Grant
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) was ranked the #1 Best RN to BSN Program in Georgia by RNcareers.org, a leading nursing education resource.

More than 1,700 nursing schools were evaluated to compile these merit-based rankings based on critical factors such as NCLEX passing rates, accreditation, program offerings, tuition and fees and school reputation.

RN to BSN programs allow registered nurses to advance their career, earn a higher salary, and assume more leadership and responsibility in the workplace by earning a baccalaureate degree in nursing.

GSW ranked the number 1 Best RN to BSN Program in Georgia
“We are thrilled our RN to BSN program has achieved the top spot in Georgia. This recognition is a testament to our accomplished faculty, motivated students and strong partnerships with esteemed healthcare organizations. Given the high demand for careers in healthcare, particularly for registered nurses, our program stands out. The long-term outlook for registered nurses is rapidly expanding, with an even greater demand for baccalaureate-prepared nurses. Employers actively seek and endorse RNs who are advancing their education.” says Teresa Teasley, D.N.P., interim dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

GSW’s fully-online RN to BSN program is designed to meet the needs of RNs in terms of employment demands, travel time and family responsibilities.

The program allows full-time or part-time study and flexibility in the sequencing of courses, with most students completing the degree in one to two years. Half-term sessions are also offered for students in the RN to BSN program, with courses lasting roughly seven weeks.

GSW nursing graduates consistently perform above the national average on the nursing licensure exams, and nurse practitioners and nursing educators have a high pass rate on the certification exams.

If interested in furthering your nursing career, visit //gsw.edu/nursing or //gsw.edu/admissions, email admissions@gsw.edu, or call (229) 928-1273.

