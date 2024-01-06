We're Hiring Wednesday
Douglas Police Department warns of bank scams

By Ty Grant
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is warning of a call scam involving banks and financial institutions.

DPD says, in the past week, several incidents of identity fraud have been reported and in those cases, victims were contacted by individuals claiming to be from the victim’s bank, financial institution, or employer.

The victim is coaxed into giving their online login information, account details, email address, and/or other personal information.

The victim will then be locked out of their online bank account or other online financial institution. The victim will have their money stolen and transferred to other accounts by Zelle, PayPal, Cash App, and/or other methods.

According to DPD, these incidents have occurred prior to the long holidays in an attempt to delay any reporting of fraud by victims or recognition of fraud by fraud departments.

Do not provide any usernames, passwords, PIN numbers, answers to security questions, or any other personal information to anyone over the phone. If in doubt, end the call and contact the business or go to your bank’s local branch.

Many times, the victims are elderly.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

