2 Turner County rail crossings closing for maintenance

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the scheduled crossing maintenance for two locations in Turner County.

The first closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8 on State Route (SR) 7 in Ashburn. The traffic interruption northbound will be at the intersection of SR 112/32 and SR 7 in Ashburn and southbound it will be at the intersection of SR 7 and SR 33 in Crisp County.

The detour route is as follows:

Northbound traffic will turn left on SR 112/32, right onto SR 32, follow into Worth County, then right on SR 33 until it intersects with SR 7 in Crisp County. Southbound traffic in Crisp County will turn right on SR 33 and, in Worth County, turn left onto SR 32 into Turner County, then left onto SR 112/32, then right onto SR 7.

The second closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. Jan. 10 to 9 a.m. Jan 11 on SR 32. The traffic interruption westbound will be at the intersection of SR 112 and SR 7 and eastbound it will be at the intersection of SR 33 in Ashburn. Detour routes are below.

Eastbound SR 112 traffic in Sylvester: left onto SR 33, continue north in Crisp County, right onto the SR 33 Connector, right onto US 41/SR 7, continue south and then left onto SR 112.

Westbound SR 112 traffic: right onto US 41/SR 7 and continue into Crisp County, left onto the SR 33 CO, left onto SR 33 south, left onto SR 32, and right onto SR 112 West.

SR 32 eastbound traffic: left onto SR 33 north in Worth County, continue into Crisp County, right onto the SR 33 CO, right onto US 41/SR 7, continue south into Ashburn and then left onto SR 32.

SR 32 westbound traffic: continue north on US 41/SR 7 into Crisp County, left onto the SR 33 CO, left onto SR 33 and right onto SR 32 West.

The dates of the closures are subject to change.

