Valdosta studio using dance to empower local youth

Angela Seymour moved back to Valdosta to operate her passion project — “Perfect Petals” Dance Studio.them more productive.

Angela Seymour moved back to Valdosta to operate her passion project— “Perfect Petals” Dance Studio.

“I came from one of the lower level areas of town and I wasn’t fortunate enough to experience this such as this,” Seymour said.

Through her own life experience Angela built the studio as a gift to her daughter and niece while offering mentoring and empowerment through dance to those that may need it. (Angela Seymour)

Through her own life experience, Seymour built the studio as a gift to her daughter and niece while offering mentoring and empowerment through dance to those who may need it.

“My biggest goal is mentorship. Our motto ‘More than just dance,’ because we are trying to develop individuals who ultimately become productive members of society and they can have their own successes,” Seymour said. “Reach one, teach one. Once they learn hopefully they will reach back to teach someone else.”

Since Perfect Petals opened in June 2023, Angela has been providing freestyle Friday classes for $5 — giving children something productive to do. including academics, crafts and of course dance.

“We have made it a seemingly affordable price. We have children from 3 to seniors in high school. Their parents come either stay or stay and get down with us,” Seymour said. “But it’s just one the classes where we try to take a load off the parents without breaking the bank and having a good time with the children.”

In 2024, Perfect Petals will be expanding to offer high intensity interval training, majorette dance and pole dancing classes. $5 Freestyle is every Friday, 6-7:15 p.m.

Through her own life experience Angela built the studio as a gift to her daughter and niece while offering mentoring and empowerment through dance to those that may need it. (Angela Seymour)

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.