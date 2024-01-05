Soaking rain and strong storms over the next 7 days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday’s fantastic winter weather of sunshine and pleasantly cool highs upper 50s to mid 60s return on Friday. Look for increasing clouds then moderate to heavy rain late evening into Saturday morning. This is the first round of soaking rain, the second moves in Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Both events bring the potential threat of severe storms. There’s a Marginal Risk from 2am - 8am Saturday for areas along the GA/FL line from Brooks through Clinch Co.

Then Tuesday’s severe threat expands in coverage and intensity from 8am - 1pm with all of SGA in a Slight Risk for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding. Estimated rainfall amounts of 3-5″ are from both events.

In between some dry days, rain ends by mid-morning Saturday with quiet conditions through Sunday. Early week brings the stronger storm system which pushes rain in Monday afternoon then ramps up into Tuesday with potentially strong to severe storms. Sunshine returns on Wednesday.

