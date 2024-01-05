We're Hiring Wednesday
SGMC Smith Northview campus celebrates 1 year of providing emergency room care

By Brittanye Blake
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been one year since South Georgia Medical Center Health fully reopened its Smith Northview Campus. They say they have seen more than 25,000 patients; surpassing their expectations.

“I just think having all three-access points has allowed the community to get their medical help at multiple locations and increased our ability to reach those in the Lowndes County and surrounding areas,” Dr. Elizabeth Flail, co-medical director of SGMC Emergency and Urgent Care, said.

One of the patients told me that the Smith Northview Emergency Department is her preferred location due to the timeliness and location in comparison to SGMC’s main emergency room.

“They take care of our needs. This is something Valdosta and surrounding counties definitely needed. I do not live in Valdosta, but I use the facilities in the area and they are great,” Dr. Lana Foster, an SGMC patient, said.

Some area hospitals have reported an average ER wait time of more than two hours but we’re told, community options have improved wait times.

“I would proudly say that the urgent care has been averaging 100 patients a day and they have been having them out in under 60 minutes. Not peak season, they are out in under 30 minutes. It is timely and effective. At the Smith Campus, we have patients out in under two hours. We have been staffing it appropriately, getting patients in and out by seeing them timely,” Flail said.

SGMC leaders said they plan to continue to increase patient care – they have highlighted emergency and nonemergency symptoms, click here.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

