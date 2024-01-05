Pounds of marijuana recovered during Dougherty Co. traffic stop, suspect arrested

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop turned into a major marijuana bust in Dougherty County on Tuesday.

On January 3, around 2:15 p.m., the Albany-Dougherty County Drug Unit was called to help investigate a traffic stop in the 1900 Block of Moultrie Road.

During the stop, officers reportedly found a large duffle bag in the car which had around 5.5 pounds of marijuana and around 85 grams of an unknown white substance. Over $4,000 in cash was also recovered.

The driver of the car Christopher Lawrence, 44, was arrested and charged with speeding and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The white substance found was sent to a crime lab for testing.

