Pounds of marijuana recovered during Dougherty Co. traffic stop, suspect arrested

Photo of items recovered in a Jan. 3 traffic stop and drug bust
Photo of items recovered in a Jan. 3 traffic stop and drug bust(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop turned into a major marijuana bust in Dougherty County on Tuesday.

On January 3, around 2:15 p.m., the Albany-Dougherty County Drug Unit was called to help investigate a traffic stop in the 1900 Block of Moultrie Road.

During the stop, officers reportedly found a large duffle bag in the car which had around 5.5 pounds of marijuana and around 85 grams of an unknown white substance. Over $4,000 in cash was also recovered.

The driver of the car Christopher Lawrence, 44, was arrested and charged with speeding and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The white substance found was sent to a crime lab for testing.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

This case is active and ongoing.
