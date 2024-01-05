OSHA cites Sumter Co. business for serious safety violations in workplace death

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - OSHA is now holding an Americus business liable for a workplace accident that they said led to a 54-year-old man’s death.

In 2023, WALB investigated the workplace death of a man whose family came to us for answers in their loved one’s death. That man was Tony Stafford who died after a metal palette fell on him while he was working at Golden Gourmet, LLC. We now know OSHA has wrapped up its investigation, finding the company violated several safety and health codes.

OSHA ruled Golden Gourmet, LLC in Americus committed four violations – two of them it calls “serious.” WALB obtained documents that show that the company is facing more $21,000 in citations. WALB sat down with Stafford’s family, who told us it’s a big step towards getting justice for the death of their loved one.

“The last thing I said to Tony was I’ll see you tomorrow if it’s the Lord’s will. Those were the last words,” Mary McFarley, Tony’s mother, said.

Tony Stafford’s family still trying to cope with the sudden loss of their loved one.

“No amount of money can bring my child back,” McFarkey said.

On June 30, Stafford’s family says about 9,000 pounds of steel fell on him while he was working at Golden Gormet, LLC. In WALB’s 2023 investigation, we found that after the accident no one called 911 or EMS. Instead, Stafford was placed in the back of someone’s truck and dropped off at the hospital. Stafford later died from his injuries on July 14. OSHA is citing Golden Gormet, LLC for four violations, three of which were serious violations. OSHA found that “the employer exposed employees working in and around the steel racking system to struck-by hazards.” Employees operating forklifts were not adequately evaluated and certified.” and “The employer failed to report a work-related hospitalization within 24 hours.”

Sumter Co. Coroner Mathis Wright was the one who called OSHA to investigate. He says he hopes that OSHA’s findings shed light on the importance of workplace safety.

“Not only for this particular companies but other companies that hear about that they will be more attentive to doing things the right way and protect their workers better,” Wright said.

OSHA’s findings will now allow the family to move forward with several lawsuits against the company.

“We would rather have him here and we know that he would be here if it was not for the negligence of several entities. So yes, we are filing several lawsuits and justice will be served,” Leslie Johnson, Tony’s brother, said.

WALB did reach out to Golden Gourmet, LLC for a response but was told no one was in the office to talk about the matter.

