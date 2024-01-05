Nonprofit expands to South Georgia, helps minority and women-owned businesses

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday, Jan. 4, ACE opened its first office in South Georgia — giving entrepreneurs access to capital, coaching and connections in rural communities like Tifton.

Access to Capital Entrepreneurs, known as ACE, works with small to medium minority-owned or women-owned businesses and businesses that may be in low to moderate income communities.

Dr. Cathy Cook was able to work with ACE to secure a contract in her practice — after exhausting her options with traditional financial institutions.

“I had a wonderful experience with them. They came in and gave me a timeless solution. I was able to secure the contract for the primary dentist in my practice,” Cook said. “Prior to my need, I had never heard of ACE, which is why I think more light should be shown on their organization. Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs is something I think every small business should have in their arsenal.”

“A lot of times those are the ones that have a hard time gaining access to capital, so we look forward to working with them. BUTTED It is going to help grow our economy as a CDFI,” Tommie Beth Willis, ACE South Georgia regional director, said,

Since 2000, ACE has helped over 2,300 small businesses start and grow in Georgia.

Adam Inyang, eZeeCopy owner, said ACE is needed especially for minority business owners in low to moderate income areas.

“It’s perfect. It’s exactly what is needed to turn the tide in history. A lot of the issues we have such as crime stem from poverty, so if we can inject capital into the areas that need it, we can help fix many problems,” Inyang said. “I ultimately need to buy a new printer, which is over $15,000, just one piece of equipment but that could help me repair the machine or get a new one in order to keep doing what I do for the community.”

Businesses can connect with ACE by applying for a loan online or by visiting one of the offices across Georgia for coaching or cost assistance.

“Qualifications with us are a little different and a little bit easier than coming from a traditional funding source,” Chanel Randolph, an ACE commercial loan officer, said,

ACE has made more than $171 million in loans and created or retained more than 18,000 jobs. Expansion to South Georgia allows them to serve, support and grow small businesses throughout the state.

